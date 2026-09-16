The MPs did not support the bill on new fines for traffic violators

The Verkhovna Rada did not support bill No. 15348, which proposes to increase fines for drivers for speeding.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

225 MPs voted pro, but these votes were not enough to pass the bill in the first reading.

Currently, the fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 kmph is UAH 340, and for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 kmph is UAH 1 700. However, the new bill proposes to introduce a new scale of fines:

over 20 kmph — UAH 680;

over 40 kmph — UAH 2 040;

over 60 kmph — UAH 2 720;

over 80 kmph — UAH 3 400.

Separately, they want to toughen penalties for drivers who regularly violate the speed limit. For five or more cases of speeding within a year, the fine could reach UAH 17 000.

The bill was developed jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police to strengthen liability for violations that lead to accidents.

All this is happening against the backdrop of fatal road accidents. On June 5, a Mercedes crashed into an underpass in Kyiv, killing two police officers and injuring five more.

On August 19, a speeding car crashed into a stop sign, killing two and injuring four. Two days before that, the car crashed into a summer playground at a facility. After that, the Ministry of Internal Affairs returned the “Phantoms” to the roads.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.