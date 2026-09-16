The head of “Ukrposhta” Smilyansky filed a lawsuit against the National Bank

Lawyers for “Ukrposhta” head Ihor Smilyansky have filed a lawsuit against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and are demanding that the decision to dismiss him due to professional unsuitability be overturned.

Smilyansky wrote about this on Facebook.

"I am confident in my position and am ready to prove it in court. I consider the decision against me illegal and biased. And I really want to hear the arguments why the head of ʼUkrposhtaʼ was treated with an approach that was not applied to the heads of other operating banks and financial institutions, even after fines many times larger than those of ʼUkrposhtaʼ, and billions of hryvnias of cash embezzlement proven by the NBU itself," he wrote.

Smilyansky added that the lawsuit was filed personally by him, not by “Ukrposhta”.