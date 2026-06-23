The National Bank declared “Ukrposhta” CEO Ihor Smilyansky unfit for duty and called for his dismissal — what he replied (UPD)

The National Bank of Ukraine has recognized the CEO of “Ukrposhta” Ihor Smilyansky as unfit for duty and called for his removal from the companyʼs management for five working days.

This is stated in a statement by the press service of the National Bank.

The National Bank checked Smilyansky for professional suitability based on the results of “Ukrposhta” work in 2023-2026. During these years, violations were recorded in “Ukrposhta” in the areas of risk management, financial monitoring, and work in the payment market. At that time, the company even received fines and written warnings.

Facebook / Ігор Смілянський

The regulator stated that Smilyansky does not have sufficient knowledge (including in legislation) and experience to properly manage “Ukrposhta” financial services.

Because of this, the National Bank believes that he does not meet the requirements for the head of a company that provides financial services. The regulator called not only to remove Smilyansky, but also to appoint a new head of “Ukrposhta” within two months.

Smilyansky commented on the NBUʼs statement and said that the company would engage lawyers to protect the head and “Ukrposhta” as a whole.

"Accordingly, I have made a decision for myself to ʼcatch upʼ with both the executors of this decision and its customers — both in Ukrainian and, given my international career, in international courts for intentional damage to reputation. And I assure you: during the investigations, the executors will 100% name the name of the person who gave this order. And I will do everything to make him fully answer for this decision. He has enough assets. So I will catch up with him for this decision, for corruption, and for illegal actions," added Smilyansky.

During 2024-2026, “Ukrposhta” received fines from the National Bank four times — their total amount is over UAH 20 million. In March 2026, the National Bank already questioned Smilyanskyʼs professional competence. At that time, he stated that "this is not the first time that NBU has lost its banks and any signs of impartiality".

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