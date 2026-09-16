Chief Rabbi: Hasidim who came to Uman for Rosh Hashanah paid a record UAH 25 million in tourist tax

Approximately 50 000 Hasidic pilgrims came to Uman this year to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, which brought in UAH 25 million in tourist fees to the state budget.

This was reported by the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman.

According to preliminary estimates by the city authorities, this is a record amount, and not only during the years of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine. In addition to the tourist tax, pilgrims also pay for housing, transportation, food, and other services.

The chief rabbi clarified that for some pilgrims, a trip to Uman costs thousands, and for others, tens of thousands of dollars.

At the same time, he acknowledged that there are some pilgrims who leave behind trash and disrespect the city. According to him, such behavior cannot be justified.

On September 15, the spokesman for the State Committee for the State Religious Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko told Babel that out of 46 000 Hasidic pilgrims who arrived in Ukraine, 25 000 left on September 14. Hasidic pilgrims began entering Ukraine on the 20th of August. Their greatest activity was observed from September 7 to 10. Last year, almost 40 000 Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is the New Yearʼs holiday for all who practice Judaism. It is celebrated over two days, this year it fell on September 11-13.

Hasidic pilgrims travel to Uman because their spiritual mentor, Tzadik Nachman of Bratslav, is buried there. In his will, he promised intercession before God and happiness to anyone who comes to his grave on Rosh Hashanah and prays there.

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