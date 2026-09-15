State Border Service of Ukraine: 25 000 Hasidim left Ukraine the day after Rosh Hashanah

Of the 46 000 Hasidic pilgrims who arrived in Ukraine for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, 25 000 left yesterday.

This was reported to Babel by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

In particular, the day after the celebration, 14 000 Hasidim left through the sections of the border bordering the EU, and another 11 000 through Moldova.

Demchenko also added that the 46 000 Hasidim who were recorded at the border were organized groups. According to him, there could have been approximately 50 000 Hasidim pilgrims in Uman, including domestic Hasidim and those who arrived earlier.

Hasidim began entering Ukraine on the 20th of August. Their greatest activity was observed from September 7 to 10. Last year, almost 40 000 Hasidim came to Uman for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is the New Yearʼs holiday for all who practice Judaism. It is celebrated over two days, this year it fell on September 11-13.

Hasidic pilgrims travel to Uman because their spiritual mentor — Tzadik Nachman of Bratslav — is buried there. In his will, he promised intercession before God and happiness to anyone who comes to his grave on Rosh Hashanah and prays there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.