State Committee for the State Duma of Ukraine: 46 000 Hasidic pilgrims have already entered Ukraine — they arrived for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah

46 000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived for the Rosh Hashanah celebration, which is taking place in Uman.

This was reported to Babel by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

According to him, Hasidim began entering Ukraine on the 20th of August. Their greatest activity was observed from September 7 to 10.

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On Monday and Tuesday alone, 11 600 Hasidic pilgrims entered Ukraine, and yesterday — 13 700. Also yesterday, 1 300 pilgrims left Ukraine.

Last year, almost 40 000 Hasidim came to Ukraine for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year holiday. It is celebrated over two days, and this year it falls on September 11-13.

Hasidic pilgrims travel to Uman because their spiritual mentor Tzadik Nachman of Bratslav is buried there. In his will, he promised intercession before God and happiness to anyone who comes to his grave on Rosh Hashanah and prays there.

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