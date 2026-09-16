The US accused Russian agents of preparing contract killings and terrorist attacks in European countries

The US prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have released an indictment against several Russian citizens, accusing them of financing terrorism and organizing a network of contract killings around the world.

ABC News writes about this.

The document states that they have been searching for and monitoring Russian dissidents living in the US and Europe since 2024. This network also coordinated terrorist attacks on military and civilian infrastructure in European countries that support Ukraine.

The indictment named three alleged “high-ranking” members of the network, as well as two recruiters. They are Yuri Khrameev (known by the pseudonym “Colonel Yuri”), a former colonel in the Russian intelligence services; Kirill Khrameev, an employee of the Russian Federal Security Service, the son of Yuri Khrameev; and Oemis Romagosa Durruti, a Cuban citizen living in Russia who coordinated attacks for the group.

In the summer of 2026, the network allegedly recruited a Venezuelan citizen living in the United States to assassinate a prominent Russian dissident working in Washington.