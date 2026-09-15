He fought against Ukraine on the side of the Russians. Azerbaijani sentenced to four years in prison

In Azerbaijan, a citizen was sentenced to four years in prison for participating in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

This is reported by the APA agency.

Fuad Rafibeyli was accused of participating "outside the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the activities of armed formations not provided for by law".

The court found that in 2023, Rafibeyli traveled to Russia, applied to the military enlistment office, and joined the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the front, the man was captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and 21 months later he was extradited to Azerbaijan.

This year, in June, Azerbaijan convicted two more citizens who participated in hostilities in Ukraine on the side of Russia, and one for fighting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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