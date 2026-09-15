Former Rakhov Medvid, who was wanted for almost three years, was extradited from Romania

The former mayor of Rakhiv (Transcarpathian region), was extradited from Romania to Ukraine. He had been on the international wanted list for almost three years.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The name of the mayor is not specified in PGO, but the details of the case indicate that it is Viktor Medvid, who was the mayor of Rakhiv from November 2015 to August 2023.

In 2023, he was charged with embezzlement and forgery of documents. According to the investigation, the former mayor of Rakhiv may have been involved in a scheme to overstate the cost of work during the construction of a rehabilitation and health center.

Then Medvid issued a business trip to Romania and went abroad. He was declared wanted in Ukraine. At the end of 2025, Medvid was detained in the Czech Republic and banned from leaving the country, but he again left for Romania, where he was detained again.

On September 10, former mayor Rakhov was returned to Ukraine. The court has already chosen a preventive measure for him — detention or an alternative — bail of UAH 333 000.

However, the prosecutorʼs office considers this amount of bail insufficient, since Medvid had previously evaded justice. Therefore, the courtʼs decision will be appealed.

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