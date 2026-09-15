Gas stations in the Kyiv region will receive access to a system for fixing drones and other targets

In the Kyiv region, gas stations will gain access to the Defense Forcesʼ air awareness system. The decision was made by the regional Defense Council under the coordination of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

Gas station workers will be able to receive real-time information about the movement of enemy air targets. This will allow them to respond to threats faster and make decisions regarding gas station operations.

The regional authorities explain that this way, gas stations will not depend only on the general air alert signal — they will have more information about the specific threat.

Drivers are urged to follow the instructions of gas station employees during alarms.

Recently, the Russians have been hitting Ukrainian gas stations more often. In particular, on September 11, Russian drones attacked gas stations in the Dniprovsky and Obolonsky districts of Kyiv. Two people were killed and there were injuries. In total, at least 16 gas stations were damaged in the capital.

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