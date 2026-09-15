SBU prevented a series of terrorist attacks, arsons, and an attempt on an activist. The suspects are ex-deputy head of the State Emergency Service and his accomplices

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented a series of terrorist attacks, arson attacks, and an attempt on a public activist. The former deputy head of the State Emergency Service and his accomplices were informed of the suspicion.

SBU reported this.

The investigation does not officially name names, but Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies reported that they are Oleh Averyanov, who was deputy head of the State Emergency Service in 2015-2016, as well as Dmytro Nikitin, who heads the Chernihiv regional organization of the “Motherland” party.

According to SBU, Nikitin was abroad and from there he remotely organized terrorist attacks and arson attacks in northern and western Ukraine. He and his accomplices sought out people for their tasks, including through connections in the criminal environment.

One of the planned terrorist attacks was the bombing of a construction crane near a residential complex in Chernihiv. According to the organizers, after the explosion, the crane was to fall on an apartment building and cars parked nearby, which could have resulted in numerous casualties.

The group also planned to blow up the TRC building in Subcarpathia. To do this, the perpetrators made explosives and were supposed to throw them into the window of the administrative building.

SBU intervened in the preparation of the terrorist attacks and introduced its people into the criminal group. Law enforcement officers created the appearance for the organizers that the planned explosions had taken place.

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According to SBU, after that, Averyanov ordered the blowing up of the private homes of the chairman and two judges of the Chernihiv Court of Appeal. These are the judges who sentenced Averyanov to seven years in prison in 2024 in a car theft case.

Also, according to the investigation, a former employee of the State Emergency Service ordered an attack on a blogger from Chernihiv region. The perpetrators were supposed to shoot him in the limbs and pour sulfuric acid on him.

All crimes were prevented. The suspects were informed of suspicions, including attempted terrorist attacks, attempted murder, and preparation to destroy the property of judges by arson or explosion. The suspects who are abroad were charged in absentia. They are planned to be put on the international wanted list.

In July, the Security Service of Ukraine prevented a double terrorist attack in the courtyard of a residential complex in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk. SBU found that the preparation of the terrorist attack was carried out by a local unemployed man who found work for Russian special services in Telegram channels for finding employment.

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