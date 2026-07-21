SBU prevented a double terrorist attack in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented a double terrorist attack in the courtyard of a residential complex in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk.

This was reported to SBU.

According to the investigation, the first explosion was to be activated remotely using a homemade bomb between cars in the parking lot. The second bomb was intended to be detonated after the arrival of emergency services.

SBU found out that the preparation of the terrorist attack was carried out by a local unemployed man who found work for Russian special services in Telegram channels for finding employment.

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The suspect rented an apartment overlooking the site of the planned explosions, and then placed a phone connected to a power bank in the yard so that the curators from the Russian Federation could choose the location of the future explosion.

He then purchased components for explosives, which he disguised as kitchen pots. He was to place 6 kg of explosives in each pot, attach detonators, and stuff them with hundreds of metal bolts for greater impact.

On April 14, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained two suspects in the terrorist attack in Brovary, Kyiv region, which occurred on the evening of April 13. One of the suspects turned out to be a minor.

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