NATO fighters shoot down drone in Lithuanian airspace for the first time

NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace. This happened in the Kaišiadori district, between Kaunas and Kaišiadoris, near the village of Pratkunai.

This was reported by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

According to preliminary data, the drone flew into Lithuania from Belarus. It was initially spotted in the Trakai area, after which it moved westward towards Kaunas.

In response to the threat, NATO fighter jets from Italy scrambled from the Šiauliai air base. They destroyed the drone in mid-air about 30 minutes after it was first reported, Lithuanian media outlet LRT reports.

Wreckage of the drone was found at the crash site. The area was cordoned off, and military police, police, and other services were working there. Experts are to determine the type of drone and its characteristics. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

A drone sent an air threat alert to mobile phones in several regions of Lithuania around midnight. Residents of Vilnius and Vilnius region, Trakai and Elektrenai received the warning.

Due to the threat, the operation of Vilnius Airport and the airspace above it were temporarily restricted. After the warning was lifted, the airport resumed operations, but two flights — from Antalya and Reykjavik — were delayed.

The Russian Federation uses the airspace of other countries when launching drones. In particular, on September 10, 2025, they flew into Poland — then for the first time Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

Russian drones have also repeatedly flown into the territory of Romania and even crashed there. For example, in March 2025, the wreckage of a drone was found 500 meters from the border with Moldova.

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