The European Union extended personal sanctions against Russia for another week — they were due to expire on September 15

The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Russia for another week — they will now be in effect until midnight on September 22. During this time, member states must agree on a further decision.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to the spokesperson for the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

On September 14, EU ambassadors met for the second time to discuss extending the sanctions. The EU’s personal sanctions against Russia were to be in effect until September 15. To extend them, unanimous consent of all EU member states is required every six months.

The necessary legal procedures are currently underway for the decision to extend the negotiations to become effective. In parallel, EU countries are continuing consultations, the results of which will be discussed later.