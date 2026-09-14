FT: Most EU countries oppose removing Russian oligarch Usmanov from sanctions list

Most EU member states oppose excluding Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov from the new sanctions package against Russia. However, France and Slovakia have previously demanded his exclusion.

The Financial Times (FT) writes about this.

Two other countries, Croatia and Italy, supported Usmanovʼs expulsion in order to reach a compromise before the September 15 deadline for extending sanctions against Russia. However, most EU member states continue to oppose the initiative.

Usmanov has been under EU sanctions since February 2022. The EU describes him as having particularly close ties to Vladimir Putin. The bloc believes he has supported Russian officials responsible for actions that undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Usmanov is challenging the EU sanctions against him in court.

If EU countries fail to reach an agreement, the sanctions could be lifted. Diplomats say most member states do not want that to happen.

As Politico reports, citing five EU diplomats, ambassadors from the bloc failed to agree on extending sanctions against Russia. They include restrictions against more than 3,000 people and companies, including Usmanov. European representatives will discuss the issue again today, September 14, but later.

The current EU personal sanctions against Russia are in effect until September 15. To extend them, unanimous consent of all EU member states is required every six months. However, the EU is discussing the possibility of doing so once a year.

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