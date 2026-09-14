Polish F-16 almost opened fire on Ukrainian MiG-29 near the border

A Polish F-16 almost opened fire on a Ukrainian MiG-29 near the border during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of July 30.

This was stated by the Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Ireneusz Nowak in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

According to the military, at approximately 04:00 on July 30, the pilot of the Polish F-16 and the command could not determine what kind of object was moving near the border.

It was later revealed that it was a Ukrainian MiG-29. Nowak suggested that if the Ukrainian pilot had entered Polish airspace, there could have been "friendly fire".

Therefore, Poland asked Ukraine to report on the movement of Ukrainian aircraft near the border. Previously, through the Ukrainian system "Virazh", the Polish military received information only about Russian drones and missiles.

On the night of July 30, one of the Russian missiles crossed the border and fell in Poland near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship. Before that, a Ukrainian pilot chased the missile, but stopped the chase about 20 seconds before the Polish border.

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