The EU will present a document this week that will set a minimum age for social networks, games and AI chatbots

The European Commission will propose an EU law on childrenʼs online safety (EU KIDS Act) on September 17, which would set a minimum age for using social media across the European Union.

This is reported by Politico, whose journalists received some of the preparatory documents.

According to media reports, the proposal will provide for a single minimum age for the entire EU, as well as requirements that online products be designed with child safety in mind from the start.

European Commission spokesman Olof Gil confirmed at a press conference on Monday that the draft law will be presented on Thursday.

The new proposal comes after significant pressure from European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, to put the safety of minors on social media at the top of the political agenda. The French government is pushing a national law that would restrict childrenʼs access to platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The new EU rules will apply to social media, video-sharing platforms, online games, chatbots and digital AI companions. They will not apply to educational tools. The documents also include some tools for parents and guardians.

The proposal would introduce a new system of oversight similar to that in place under the Digital Services Act and the Artificial Intelligence Act, including a supervisory fee for companies. These key pieces of legislation centralise oversight of the largest and riskiest companies and services at the European Commission level.

The text of the document may still be amended before its official presentation. After that, it must be agreed with EU governments and European lawmakers.

Social media restrictions for children

In December 2025, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16. The countryʼs authorities explained their decision by saying that social media can harm children — for example, affecting their physical and mental health.

Spain also wants to ban social media for children under 16. And Ireland has launched a test phase of a digital wallet with an age verification function, which should limit teenagersʼ access to social media. Greece has said it will ban access to social media for children under 15 from 2027.

In July, the EU announced plans to restrict access to social media for children under 13. They will be allowed to use social media for limited periods of time and under adult supervision.

On July 14, the European Commission asked Meta to change the design of social networks Instagram and Facebook because it could be “addictive”. If they don’t, the companies could face fines for violating the rules. In February, the European Commission issued a similar opinion on TikTok, saying it targets young users and uses an addictive design.

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