Poland plans to speed up traffic on the border with Ukraine after attack on train near checkpoint

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the country plans to speed up transport traffic on the border with Ukraine in order to avoid creating congestion that could be targets for the Russian Federation.

Polskie Radio writes about this.

According to him, border guards, military, and police must regulate traffic so that traffic jams do not form and fuel trucks do not accumulate.

The previous morning, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported that a Russian drone had hit the “Yagodyn” checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border. A gas station and several trucks were damaged near the checkpoint. No one was injured, as people were in shelters.

It was later revealed that a train carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and advisers to European leaders was near the Polish border at the time of the attack. Another train carrying former CIA chief David Petraeus was at the checkpoint at the time of the Russian strike.

Boris Johnson responded to the attack and stated that Ukrainians endure such “unprovoked and senseless attacks every day”. The former British prime minister also called for providing Ukraine with air defense and directing frozen Russian assets to help it.

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