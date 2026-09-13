Zelensky has imposed NSDC sanctions against his former press secretary Yulia Mendel. Who else is on the list

The President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed NSDC sanctions against his former press secretary Yulia Mendel.

This was reported on the website of the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

Also on this list are Ukrainians and Russians who are accused of spreading disinformation and Russian propaganda, and of supporting Russiaʼs aggressive policy.

Separate sanctions were imposed against 29 Russian citizens and 29 Russian companies associated with “Rostec”. The corporationʼs enterprises produce up to 80% of the weapons and military equipment for Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

20 sea vessels that Russia uses to export oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas have been added to the sanctions list.

Mendel became Zelenskyʼs press secretary shortly after he took office on June 3, 2019. At various times, she worked for ICTV, Espresso TV, 112 Ukraine, and Inter. She has collaborated with The New York Times and Politico.

On April 30, 2021, it became known that Mendel was leaving the position of presidential spokeswoman, which she had held for almost two years.

She recently gave an interview to Tucker Carlson, where she accused Zelensky of using cocaine. At the time, she stated that after the statements she made, it was “dangerous” for her to return home.