The Defense Forces of Ukraine will assign a training battalion to each army corps

In the Defense Forces of Ukraine, each army corps will be assigned a training battalion. Servicemen from units subordinate to the corps will undergo training there.

This was stated by the new commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Svyatoslav Zaits.

According to him, this will allow for careful control of the quality of peopleʼs training, as well as the development of the educational and technical base of the subordinate training battalion.

Currently, the BMT program in Ukraine lasts 51 days. Of these, 42 days are allocated for theory and practice (a total of over 400 hours). There are also seven weekends and two days for resolving administrative issues.

Most of this time is spent on practical exercises. The Ministry of Defense clarified that the program itself is constantly updated taking into account combat experience.