Magyar to lift ban on same-sex adoptions in Hungary imposed by Orbanʼs government

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has said he will repeal a law that banned same-sex couples from adopting children, which had been in place for six years since it was passed by former Prime Minister Viktor Orbanʼs party.

Magyar said this at a press conference, Reuters reports.

Until 2020, same-sex couples in Hungary could adopt children if one of the partners applied as a single person. After the law was passed by Orbánʼs government, such applicants had to obtain permission from the family minister. In practice, this made adoption for same-sex couples almost impossible.

Magyar said his government would change the system. He said the decision on whether a person can adopt a child should not be made by politicians, but by experts who would assess the conditions under which the child can grow up happy and harmonious.

Viktor Orbán, who led Hungary for 16 years, has pursued policies aimed at restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people. His government has also banned gender reassignment in official documents and restricted the distribution of materials about homosexuality and gender transition in schools.

In April, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Hungarian rules restricting access to LGBTQ+ content violate European law and stigmatize LGBTQ+ people.

Many changes have begun in Hungary since Prime Minister Péter Magyar took office in April. In particular, the National Assembly supported an amendment to the Constitution that prohibits a prime minister from holding office for more than eight years.

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