In Hungary, the prime minister will no longer be able to hold office for more than eight years — Orban will not be able to return to power

The Hungarian National Assembly has approved a constitutional amendment that would ban the prime minister from holding office for more than eight years (i.e. two full terms). 135 out of 199 voted in favor. 50 voted against, 6 abstained, and 8 did not vote.

This is reported by the local media outlet Telex.

The amendment is retroactive. This means that Viktor Orbán, who led the government for 20 years, will not be able to return to that position. Current Prime Minister Péter Magyar is also subject to the amendment.

Orbanʼs Fidesz party criticized the amendment, as currently only one person in Hungary falls under this restriction — Orban.

The amendment also abolishes the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty, which under Orbán was supposed to protect constitutional identity and combat foreign influence.

The Hungarian government also liquidates private foundations (public interest asset management funds) created during the privatization process of universities and cultural institutions. The government returns them to the financial control of the state.