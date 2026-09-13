The Russians launched over 400 drones over Ukraine overnight. They terrorized Odesa all night, and in the morning they attacked the western regions

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 405 of 453 Russian drones and four "Banderols" overnight. Hits were recorded in 13 places, and debris fell in seven.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Late yesterday evening, drones attacked a “Nova Post” branch in Odesa, injuring two people. A high-rise building, private houses, warehouses, and cars were damaged in the city overnight from a missile and drone strike.

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Also in Odesa, emergency rescue operations were completed in a 25-story building that was hit the day before, on September 12.

In total, two people died in the attack, and another 25 were injured.

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In the morning, the Russians struck Ivano-Frankivsk region and wounded one person. And in Khmelnytsky region, fragments of a drone fell on the territory of an enterprise. No casualties were reported. The attack on the western regions continues.

Three people were injured in Kherson by drone strikes at night and in the morning. All were hospitalized.

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