The Russians hit Ukraine with missiles and drones. The Odesa region was under attack. There are casualties there

On the night of September 12, the Russians struck Ukraine with “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, eight “Kaliber” cruise missiles, six Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and 129 “Shahed” drones (half of them jet-powered), S8000 “Banderol”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized six “Kalibers”, one “Banderol”, two Kh-59/69 missiles, and 101 drones.

Missiles and drones hit 20 places, debris fell in four locations. The Odesa region was hit the hardest.

Russians strike Odesa region, injuring at least 12 people. The attack destroyed the upper floors of a high-rise building and damaged other buildings.

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The Russian Federation also attacked Zaporizhzhia. Two people were killed, another was injured.

In Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), the Russian Federation hit an enterprise. One person was killed and two were injured.

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