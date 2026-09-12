The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the production of FPV drones and two UAV warehouses near Taganrog (Rostov region, Russia).

SBU reported this.

The Ukrainian military also targeted a “Pantsir-S2” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex, a fuel and lubricants tank, and a P-18 “Terek” radar station. Fires broke out at the hit sites.

In addition, the UAV Forces shared the results of Operation “MoLoChKa”: in 10 weeks, drones attacked 285 Russian vessels. In July, the military hit 215 vessels, in August — 54, and from September 1 to 11 — another 16.

This makes shipping in the “Azov” and Black Seas significantly more difficult, particularly for oil tankers subject to sanctions.