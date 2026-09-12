Ukraine strikes “Togliattikauchuk” plant in the Samara region of Russia

On the night of September 12, Ukrainian military forces struck the “Togliattikauchuk” plant in Togliatti (Samara region, Russia).

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fire broke out there.

The “Togliattikauchuk” plant produces synthetic rubbers, monomers, fractions, and high-octane gasoline additives. Synthetic rubbers, in particular, are used by the Russians in the production of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles.

OSINT channels write that in Taganrog (Russia), an airfield and a military camp were probably hit. A fire broke out there. The mayor of Taganrog Svetlana Kambulova stated that the air defense shot down a drone over the city.

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