A bill on new large-scale sanctions against Russia will be put to a vote in the US House of Representatives next week.

Bloomberg reports this, citing a source.

The bill provides for 100 percent duties on the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas and countries that help Moscow circumvent sanctions, including China, India, and Turkey.

A week earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson reported that the document had encountered resistance in the House and would likely be stuck there at least until the midterm elections to the US Congress on November 3.

Some lawmakers fear that the new restrictions could trigger a spike in global oil prices, and consequently, in the cost of gasoline in the US. Democrats, in particular, are concerned that the document will give President Donald Trump new legal grounds to impose tariffs.

However, according to Bloomberg, House leadership ultimately decided to continue working on the bill when it returns to Washington from the Republican Party convention this week. A simple majority vote is needed to pass the bill.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed during the Yalta European Strategy meeting that sanctions against Russia need to be introduced now, and that the United States has the tools to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war against Ukraine on a daily basis.

"Why are we all talking about sanctions, only commenting on whether the US Congress will support Lindsey Grahamʼs sanctions law or not? Of course, it must be accepted, with all due respect to Lindsey first of all. He gave his life defending American, European, and Ukrainian values. And this is a very important historical moment for the history of the United States of America. Adopt, vote, and support this law," Zelensky said.

The bill on “hell sanctions” against Russia was drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Ukraine’s most consistent supporters. He died suddenly on July 11 after returning from a trip to Ukraine.

A few hours after Senator Lindsey Graham said goodbye on July 29, the bill on sanctions against Russia and Iran passed its first procedural vote in the US Senate. And on August 7, 86 senators voted for it, 11 voted against it.

Next, it must be considered by the House of Representatives, and then signed by the president.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.