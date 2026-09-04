Russia sanctions bill stalled in US House of Representatives until November. Congressmen fear higher gas prices

A bill on new sanctions against Russia has faced resistance in the House of Representatives and is likely to be stuck there until at least November.

Bloomberg writes about this.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the bill is unlikely to be voted on before the midterm elections to the US Congress on November 3. According to him, the bill is controversial not only among Democrats, but also among certain groups of Republicans.

The bill provides for 100 percent duties on the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas and countries that help Moscow circumvent sanctions, including China, India, and Turkey.

Supporters of the bill believe it could increase pressure on Russia and show support for Ukraine, while the House of Representatives fears the potential consequences for the American economy.

Some lawmakers believe that the new restrictions could trigger a jump in world oil prices, and consequently, the cost of gasoline in the United States.

Democrats, however, fear something else: that Trump will use the law as a new legal basis for tariffs. Congressman Gregory Meeks said he could not support a document that would give the president tariff powers that he believes he does not currently have.

Representatives of American businesses are also against such a move — they warn that the new tariffs could have unforeseen consequences for consumers, trading partners, and US allies.