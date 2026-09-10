Cultural events may continue during the yellow alert level. The Ministry of Culture has approved recommendations

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has approved recommendations for organizing and holding mass cultural and entertainment events during the yellow air threat level.

This was reported on the ministryʼs website.

Under the new rules, an event can continue if a yellow threat level is declared, if there is shelter available for all visitors, participants, and employees. However, during a red level, the event will not start, and if it is already in progress, it will be stopped and people will be organized to move to shelter.

Organizers should inform people in advance about the location of shelters and the procedures for action in case of a change in the threat level. Visitors can decide for themselves whether to stay at the event or go to shelters.

For concerts, festivals, exhibitions, fairs, and other outdoor events, organizers should additionally assess the distance to shelters, their capacity, and the ability to quickly move people without dangerous crowding.

If it is not possible to organize quick access for all participants to shelter, holding an outdoor event during the yellow level is not recommended.

At the same time, multiplex cinemas will operate during yellow alerts. They reported that the screening will only be temporarily stopped for notification, after which viewers will be able to continue watching in the hall. During the red alert level, the cinema stops operating and the session is canceled.