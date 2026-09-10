Russians hit shopping malls in Pavlohrad and Sumy. There are dead and injured, including children (UPD)

Russian troops shelled the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the outskirts of Sumy on the evening of September 10. Four people are known to have died and dozens injured.

UPD at 18:30: According to the Regional Military Administration, in Pavlohrad, four people were killed and at least 60 were injured in the strike. Among the injured were three children aged 13, 14 and 15, as well as two employees of the State Emergency Service, who were hospitalized.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi clarified that the attack hit a shopping and entertainment center in the city center. Cars, shopping pavilions, and a store are on fire. Rescuers and police are working at the scene.

Also today, Russian guided aerial bombs attacked a residential area on the outskirts of Sumy. 11 people are known to have been injured, including three children — 8, 14, and 17 years old.

And before that, a shopping mall in Sumy was hit, a woman was injured. This is the same shopping mall that the Russians hit the day before — two people were killed then, 20 more were injured.

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