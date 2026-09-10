Kyiv shopping malls have decided how they will operate during the yellow air raid alert

Starting September 10, shopping and entertainment malls (SEMs) in Kyiv will change their operating hours based on the level of the air raid alert [red or yellow]. During the red threat level, all shopping centers will close, and visitors and employees have to go to shelters.

At the same time, some shopping malls have decided to continue operating during the yellow level alert. In particular, the shopping malls River Mall, Dream, Piramida, Retroville, Art Mall, and Victoria Gardens will operate during the drone [yellow] threat. Shops and establishments within these shopping malls will independently decide whether to operate during the yellow level alert.

During the alarm, Ocean Plaza stores will operate only on the -1 floor. In contrast, TSUM will close during the alarm, regardless of its level, the SEM press service reported in response to a request from RBC-Ukraine.

On September 6, Kyiv officially changed the air raid alert system. The yellow level reports the threat of drones, and the red level reports the threat of missiles, drones and missiles together, or a massive drone attack. During the yellow level, state structures, local governments, and other important economic and social facilities operate. And businesses must choose whether to continue their work.

Regarding the work of educational institutions, Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leszczyk reported that during the yellow air threat level, the educational process in schools and universities should be suspended, and students and teachers should take shelter.

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