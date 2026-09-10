Ukrainian military attacked eight Russian infrastructure facilities in a day. In particular, a seaport in Dagestan

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian military forces have struck eight Russian infrastructure facilities that are working to wage war against Ukraine. In particular, they struck a seaport in Dagestan.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The oil refinery in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the commercial seaport in Dagestan were hit. This is Russiaʼs only deep-water port on the Caspian Sea that does not freeze. It operates year-round and handles both liquid and dry cargo.

Facilities in the Moscow, Voronezh, Astrakhan, and Bryansk regions were also attacked.

The commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported that the UAS attacked 34 energy facilities in the occupied territories in a week. Among them are electrical substations, traction substations, and gas distribution stations in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, as well as in Crimea.

The UAV Forces also struck an anti-aircraft missile complex in Mala Bilozerka, substations in Henichesk, Donetsk and Kherson regions. The military also reported an attack on the Luhansk thermal power plant.

In Crimea, the gas distribution stations "Nyzhnohirsky", "Natashyne", "Evpatoria", "Veresaevo", "Dibrivka", "Heroyske", "Pervomayske", "Kolosky", "Azovske" and other facilities were attacked.

In total, since the start of the "Crimean Switch Off" operation, which has been ongoing since July 6, the UAV Forces has attacked 374 energy nodes in the occupied territories.

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