Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty recently canceled more than 30 old orders of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the communications department of the 14th Army Corps Vitaliy Sarantsev said that the commander-in-chief “has rid the army of a pile of old bureaucratic junk”.

Among the canceled orders are outdated training programs, shooting courses, physical training concepts, and dozens of interim documents on making changes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine database.

According to Sarantsev, many of them contradicted the standards of training during a full-scale war and met the requirements of 2016-2020.

“Field commanders are no longer required to fill out reports or conduct activities according to standards and guidelines from 8-10 years ago, which have lost their practical meaning in modern warfare. This frees up their time for real work, and not for rummaging through outdated paperwork and procedures. This is really a good big ʼautumn cleaningʼ. The army is getting rid of outdated ballast in order to work faster, more modernly and without unnecessary bureaucracy,” commented the head of the communications department of the 14th Army Corps.