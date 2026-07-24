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Syrsky officially transferred powers to the new commander-in-chief Drapaty

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

Oleksandr Syrsky officially transferred his powers to the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

He wrote about this on his Telegram page.

Acting Minister of Defense Yevheny Khmara also introduced the new Chief of the General Staff, Major General Ihor Skybyuk, to the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

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