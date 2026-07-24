Syrsky officially transferred powers to the new commander-in-chief Drapaty

Oleksandr Syrsky officially transferred his powers to the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

He wrote about this on his Telegram page.

Acting Minister of Defense Yevheny Khmara also introduced the new Chief of the General Staff, Major General Ihor Skybyuk, to the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

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On July 21, President Zelensky reported that he would appoint Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief, replacing Oleksandr Syrsky. Drapaty was previously the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

The next day, the president reported the replacement of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, Skybyuk is an experienced military man with whom Drapaty defended Ukraine side by side. Before that, he was deputy to the former Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

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