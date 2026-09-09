Russians attacked a childrenʼs toy warehouse in Kyiv and a train in the Sumy region. There are casualties

The Russian army has continued to attack Ukraine since the morning of September 9. There have been deaths and injuries as a result of Russian strikes.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

In the Sumy region, Russian drones attacked a diesel train twice, injuring 10 people. The locomotive and passenger car caught fire.

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In the Kherson region, two people were killed and 11 injured. Private homes, a library, an educational institution, a shop, and cars were damaged.

In the Poltava region, a Russian UAV attacked the Myrhorod area, three people were injured.

The number of casualties from the attack on a passenger train in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region has risen to eight. The Russians also struck the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv.

One person was killed and 14 injured in todayʼs attacks in Kyiv, including two children. The Russians also struck a KIDDISVIT warehouse, which was stocked with childrenʼs toys.

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