Ukrainian military attacked a Russian Su-33 fighter jet and a Mi-8 helicopter in Anapa, as well as ships in Novorossiysk.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brodvi.

Several Russian warships were also damaged or destroyed, including missile carriers at the military base in Novorossiysk.

In the Gelendzhik area, Ukrainian military attacked two Russian radar stations — "Kasta-2E2" and 92N6, which are part of the S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

As part of Operation “Molochka”, the UAV Forces attacked 13 more vessels belonging to the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea. In total, the UAV Forces has attacked 282 vessels since the start of the operation on July 6.

On the night of September 6, the defense forces attacked the Rostov-on-Don airfield, three Russian air defense facilities, and the Ryazan Refinery, which provides over 77% of all its primary oil refining capacity.

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