Germany is ready to help Ukraine identify men of military age who are in Germany. Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful believes that they should return to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this.

According to the minister, these men should return to Ukraine. Berlin is ready to help, as it has data on them, including information on receiving social benefits, registration, and residence permits.

Wadeful also said that Ukraine should buy more weapons from German manufacturers. He explained this by saying that Germany is one of Ukraineʼs largest donors and is counting on certain orders for its own defense industry.

"At the moment, we are not completely satisfied with the volume of orders we are receiving in Germany," the minister said.