The motive is the death of his wife: An AWOL military man is suspected of the assassination attempt on the director of a reproductive clinic in Kyiv

The man who opened fire in the Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv on September 3 and shot the director of a reproductive clinic at point-blank range turned out to be an AWOL serviceman. He was declared a suspect.

This was reported by the Kyiv police and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to law enforcement, the attacker waited for the 71-year-old clinic director to get out of his car and opened fire. In total, he shot him in the head at least 23 times and fled, believing the victim to be dead. The man survived and is currently in intensive care.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motive for the attack could have been that the detaineeʼs wife died after treatment at this clinic.

Today, law enforcement officers detained the shooter, a 40-year-old native of the Poltava region. They seized a firearm, clothing, and a laptop with materials about the victim and his children.

The detainee was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — completed attempted murder.

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