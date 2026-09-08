A man was detained in Kyiv who shot the director of a reproductive clinic last week

Police in Kyiv detained a man who on September 3 opened fire in the Svyatoshynsky district and shot the director of a reproductive medicine clinic at point-blank range.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

A 71-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. He is in intensive care in serious condition.

Police are investigating an attempted murder. Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, Telegram channels reported that the shooting occurred near a hospital near the “Zhytomyrska” metro station. Police reported that as soon as the clinic director got out of his car, the attacker shot him more than 20 times.

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