Russians attacked Ukraine. Rescuers, a train and a TV channel office were under attack

Russia has continued to strike Ukraine since morning. Explosions have been heard in Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are dead and injured.

Babel collected data on the consequences of the attacks.

The Russians have struck a train again, this time on the Dnipro-Zaporizhzhia route. Passengers have been evacuated, and they are currently searching for a conductor who may have returned to the train.

In Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region), Russians fired on rescuers who were extinguishing a fire after a previous strike. Two emergency workers were injured.

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In Kyiv, three people were killed and 19 injured in the attacks. The office of the TV channels "We are Ukraine" and "We are Ukraine+" was also hit, with five people injured.

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Two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia.

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