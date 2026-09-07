Russia and North Korea open road bridge between the countries. It could be used for military supplies

North Korea and Russia have completed construction of a road bridge connecting the two countries. It is a two-lane bridge over the Tumannaya River.

Bloomberg writes about this.

Construction of the bridge is set to begin in 2025. North Korea and Russia share a 17-kilometer border. The new bridge will be the first road connection between the two countries.

The bridge is named after Soviet soldier Yakov Novichenko, who is considered a national hero in North Korea. Russia claims that in 1946 he intercepted a grenade thrown at North Koreaʼs founder Kim Il-sung. In North Korea, Novichenko was awarded the title of national hero.

Russian media reports that during the opening ceremony, a red car that belonged to Novichenko and was later restored by his grandson drove across the bridge at the head of the motorcade.

An investigation by The Guardian and Ukrainian human rights organization Truth Hounds suggested that the bridge could be used for military supplies. It would connect Russiaʼs Khasan with North Koreaʼs Tumangan.

Officially, Moscow and Pyongyang claim that the bridge is being built to promote trade and tourism. However, according to Truth Hounds, this is unlikely. The bridge cost more than $100 million to build, while bilateral trade between the countries in 2024 was only $34 million.

Construction of the bridge began after Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in June 2024. Since then, North Korea has transferred troops, artillery ammunition, and ballistic missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

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