The curfew has been reduced in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the curfew has been reduced by one hour — from now on it will last from 01:00 to 05:00 in the morning.
This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
These changes will take effect on September 10. The opening hours of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment centers will not change.
"Also during the curfew (due to the fact that many trains are late) the city will organize 4 bus routes to transport people from the Central Railway Station," the mayor wrote.
- On September 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would introduce a yellow threat level for drone attacks and a red level for missile threats and mass attacks. This is due to the increase in Russian attacks. The government will also consult with local authorities, the military, and businesses to review the rules for responding to aerial threats on a weekly basis.
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