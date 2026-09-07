The curfew has been reduced in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the curfew has been reduced by one hour — from now on it will last from 01:00 to 05:00 in the morning.

This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

These changes will take effect on September 10. The opening hours of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment centers will not change.

"Also during the curfew (due to the fact that many trains are late) the city will organize 4 bus routes to transport people from the Central Railway Station," the mayor wrote.