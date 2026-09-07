Ukrainian military strikes oil refineries in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, Perm region and Tatarstan

Ukrainian military struck an oil refinery in the Ryazan region of Russia, as well as in the Perm region and Tatarstan.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a strike drone base in the Kursk region and a target in the Black Sea.

In the morning, OSINT channels reported explosions during drone attacks in Rostov, Perm, and at the air base in Taganrog.

In addition, an oil depot in Sochi, which the Ukrainian military attacked on September 4, caught fire again. No airstrikes were announced in the city. At the same time, in temporarily occupied Mariupol, a fire broke out in the Galaktika shopping center the night after the attack, monitors reported.

On September 2 and 3, the Ukrainian military struck two Russian ships at once. In particular, the ship “Nefrit”, an important element of Russiaʼs maritime and energy infrastructure, was hit in the port of Sochi.

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