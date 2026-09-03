Ukrainian troops attacked two Russian ships in Crimea and Sochi

On September 2 and 3, the Ukrainian military struck two Russian ships at once. In particular, the ship Nefrit was hit in the port of Sochi.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This vessel is an important element of Russiaʼs maritime and energy infrastructure. It has supported oil and gas operations, serviced offshore facilities, transported cargo and personnel, and performed underwater technical work.

After being hit by a Navy unmanned sea craft, the ship caught fire.

In addition, a Russian BK-16 speedboat was attacked in occupied Sevastopol, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. The Russians use it to transport troops (up to 19 people) and patrol the sea. The boat can be equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers. The extent of the damage caused after the attack is being clarified.