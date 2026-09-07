Russia attacked Ukraine with 92 drones and “Banderols”. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

This night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 92 drones and "Banderols" from the direction of Russia (Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 71 UAVs, the drones were hit in 12 places, and debris fell in another one.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked the largest shopping center in the city at night — there were no casualties, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In the Odesa region, fires broke out in two districts after the Russian attack, there is destruction. Residential buildings and cars were damaged.

In Kharkiv region, the Russian Federation struck one of the Balakliya neighborhoods. Houses were damaged and fires broke out. In Kherson region, a Russian drone struck Daryivka. An elderly man was injured.

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