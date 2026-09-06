Trumpʼs approval rating falls to record low again

The US President Donald Trumpʼs approval rating has fallen to an all-time low — only 33% of registered voters approve of his policies.

This is evidenced by a Focaldata survey for the Financial Times conducted on the eve of the US midterm elections.

Trumpʼs approval rating has fallen by 3% in a month. This is the lowest figure since May, when the FT began tracking the rating. The presidentʼs support has fallen even among Republicans. Among his partyʼs voters, 72% approve of Trumpʼs job performance, also the lowest figure.

One of the main reasons for the drop in the rating was Americansʼ dissatisfaction with economic policies and the rising cost of living, as well as the war against Iran. Most respondents negatively assess the presidentʼs tariff and trade policies.

In particular, nearly two-thirds of those surveyed believe the US economy is heading in the wrong direction. Moreover, 57% of voters said their financial situation has worsened under Trumpʼs presidency, compared to 53% a month ago.

Among Republicans, only 53% approve of Trumpʼs actions on jobs and the economy, down nearly 8 points in a month. 56% of voters disapprove of the 50% tariff on about $20 billion in Canadian goods.

During Trumpʼs first term, his approval rating hovered around 40% for a long time. However, during this term, his approval rating has been steadily declining.

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