Poll: Trumpʼs approval rating continues to fall and has again reached a record low

The US President Donald Trumpʼs approval rating has fallen to its lowest level of his current term as Americans grow increasingly dissatisfied with the cost of living and an unpopular war with Iran.

This is evidenced by a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll results show that 34% of Americans approve of Trumpʼs performance in the White House, compared to 36% in a previous Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted from April 15 to 20.

Most of the responses were collected before the April 26 shooting at the White House Correspondentsʼ Association dinner, where Trump was scheduled to speak. It is unclear whether the incident will affect Americansʼ attitudes toward him.

Trumpʼs level of support among Americans has been declining since he took office in January 2025, when he was approved by 47% of citizens.

The US presidentʼs popularity has taken a hit since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, sending gas prices soaring. Only 22% of respondents approve of Trumpʼs handling of the cost of living, down from 25% in a previous Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Gasoline prices in the United States have jumped more than 40% — to about $4.18 a gallon — after the surprise US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The price hikes are putting a strain on American households and raising concerns among Trumpʼs Republicans that they could lose control of Congress in Novemberʼs midterm elections.

While a large majority of Republicans — 78% — still support Trump, 41% of party members disapprove of his actions on the cost of living, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Independent voters, who could play a decisive role in the election, favor Democrats by a 14-point margin — 34% to 20% — when asked who they would vote for in a congressional election. One in four said they were undecided.

Trump won the 2024 presidential election on a promise to lower prices after years of high inflation that plagued his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden. His economic approval rating, at 27%, is now significantly lower than at any point during his first term, from 2017 to 2021, and even lower than Biden’s worst performance.

Only 34% of Americans approve of US actions in the conflict with Iran, down from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

During Trumpʼs first term, his approval rating hovered around 40% for a long time. The current figure is slightly higher than the lowest point of that period, at 33%.

This Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online nationwide, surveyed 1,269 American adults, including 1 014 registered voters, and has a margin of error of three percentage points.

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