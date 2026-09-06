The US and Iran have exchanged blows again — for the third time in the last few weeks

The US military struck three Iranian oil tankers after IRGC launched ballistic missiles at US Navy ships. Iran later said it had attacked three tankers it said were taking “unauthorized routes” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters writes about this.

The head of US Central Command, which is responsible for US military forces in the Middle East Brad Cooper said that the strikes on Iranian vessels were a "clear signal" to Iran.

"If you shoot at two of our ships, we will inflict even greater economic damage — we will destroy three of yours," Cooper said.

IRGC responded by threatening to intensify strikes on American warships in the region.

Iranʼs Tasnim news agency reported that four US missiles hit a tanker near Kharq Island. The agency, citing local sources, said there were no casualties and the tankerʼs crew was being evacuated.

According to US Central Command, no American service members were injured in the Iranian attacks.