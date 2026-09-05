Two people killed in Russian attacks in Kyiv region. Three more killed by Russians in Chuhuiv

Two people — a man and a woman — were killed in a Russian attack in the Bucha area of the Kyiv region on September 5.

This was reported by the National Police and the head of the Kyiv Tymur Tkachenko.

Another woman was injured. Three private houses were damaged in Bucha area, an enterprise caught fire in Fastiv, and agricultural machinery was damaged in Vyshhorod area.

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Also that same evening, a Russian drone hit a private house in Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), the Regional Military Administration reported. Three people were killed, including a child. A 40-year-old woman was injured. A private residential building, an outbuilding, and a garage were destroyed in the city.

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In Zaporizhzhia, the enemy also attacked a house — one woman was wounded. Later, the Russians again hit residential buildings in the city — three people were injured.