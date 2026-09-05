Russians attacked businesses in the Khmelnytskyi region, houses in Zaporizhzhia, and a service station near the Dnipro. There are casualties (UPD)

During the afternoon and evening of September 5, Russian troops attacked a number of Ukrainian regions. Khmelnytskyi region was particularly hit. Russian drones hit businesses, a three-story building, and cars.

UPD at 6:30 PM: Seven people are known to have been injured, including a minor. Four people were hospitalized, said the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin.

Also this afternoon, the Russians struck a service station in the Dnipropetrovsk region — one person was killed and five were injured. All the injured are in hospitals.

At noon, the "Shahed" hit a passenger train heading to Kherson. A railway worker and an 18-year-old passenger were injured. In total, two people died and 12 were injured in the Kherson region from Russian attacks during the day.

And in Zaporizhzhia, at least nine people were injured in Russian attacks today. In particular, in the evening, the Russians struck one of the residential areas of the city with drones — seven victims are known there alone.

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